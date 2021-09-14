Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $98,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

