Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 275,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

