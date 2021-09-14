Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.53% of FMC worth $73,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

