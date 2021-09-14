Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 142,699 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $91,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 221,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

