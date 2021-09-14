Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 379,978 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 184.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 7.10% of Nabors Industries worth $66,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NBR opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $712.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

