Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 407,862 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 407,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.28% of Seabridge Gold worth $71,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 23.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,776.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

