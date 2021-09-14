Van ECK Associates Corp Has $72.12 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.83% of Ares Capital worth $72,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

