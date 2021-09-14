Van ECK Associates Corp Has $76.39 Million Stock Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 239,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.13% of DRDGOLD worth $76,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of DRD opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

