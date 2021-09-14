Van ECK Associates Corp Has $88.65 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,472 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.33% of Tyson Foods worth $88,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

TSN opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

