Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.51% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $62,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of SBSW opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

