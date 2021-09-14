Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,240 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.40% of ON Semiconductor worth $66,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

