Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 323,240 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $105,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $184,603,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

