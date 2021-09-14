Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.12% of Oceaneering International worth $79,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 69,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

