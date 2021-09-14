Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 192,126 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,553,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.21% of SilverCrest Metals worth $65,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

