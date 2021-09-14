Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,521 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $93,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

