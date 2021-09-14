Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,646 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $66,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

