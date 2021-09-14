Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,517 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,356 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.21% of Electronic Arts worth $87,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Capital International Investors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

