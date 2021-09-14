Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Diamondback Energy worth $70,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $267,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

