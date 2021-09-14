Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $83,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

