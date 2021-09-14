Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

