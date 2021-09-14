VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

