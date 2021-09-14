VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,269 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

