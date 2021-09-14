Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $179,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.53. 58,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

