Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,707 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

