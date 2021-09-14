Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 69,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.