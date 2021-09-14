Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $293,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. 238,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

