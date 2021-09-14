Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Seven Post Investment Office LP’s 6th Largest Position

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.