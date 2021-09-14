Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $42,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 680.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

