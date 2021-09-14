Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 680.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

