Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $305.09. 37,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,584. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

