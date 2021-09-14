Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $74,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

