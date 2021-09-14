Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.