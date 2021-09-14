Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

