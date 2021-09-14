Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

