Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $82,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 82,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 544,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,971. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.