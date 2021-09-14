Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $339,000. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $2,827,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $3,511,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $2,158,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

