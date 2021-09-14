Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

