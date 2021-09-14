Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $76,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

