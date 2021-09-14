Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $207,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VOO traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,039. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

