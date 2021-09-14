Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,083 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

