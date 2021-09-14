Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $203,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

BNDX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 23,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

