Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.38. 16,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,650. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

