Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $185,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $229.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

