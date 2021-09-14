Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,466,000 after acquiring an additional 101,566 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.69. 41,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

