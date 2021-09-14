Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.55. 20,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

