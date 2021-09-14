Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.45. 66,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.