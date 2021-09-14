Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $32.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $32.62 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $102.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,996 shares of company stock worth $832,579. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.