Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Down 1.7%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13). 13,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 111,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.