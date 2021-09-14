Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,766. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

