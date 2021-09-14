VAULT (VAULT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,752.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00011676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $1,752.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.89 or 0.99769651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.52 or 0.07204904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.56 or 0.00890938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002887 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,571 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

